Krysten Ritter says she'll not play Jessica Jones again: 'Feel good about closing the door' after Season 3

With Netflix pulling the plug on all Marvel shows on the platform, Jessica Jones will not be returning to the streaming giant. Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter has said that she's done playing the private investigator and would not play the character even if the show is revived on another platform.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so. I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door,” Ritter told TVLine in an interview.

Netflix began axing all Marvel shows — Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil last October. In February, the streaming service's partnership with Marvel TV came to a close with The Punisher and Jessica Jones' cancellations. Many viewers wondered if the shows are going to be revived on Disney's streaming platform Disney+, but according to ScreenRant, these characters and properties cannot be used until two years after their cancellation.

The third season of Marvel-Netflix's superhero series Jessica Jones premiered on 14 June worldwide. The second episode of the season was helmed by Ritter herself.

Jessica Jones is a damaged, tough-talking private investigator with the power of super-strength. She became the first female superhero to headline her own Marvel show in a genre dominated by male characters.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 14:07:09 IST