Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter to make her directorial debut in Season 3 of Netflix-Marvel series

She is an established actress, who's built a solid career playing characters on the edge — the doomed Jane in Breaking Bad, the lead in Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and more famously the troubled superhero in Jessica Jones. She even wrote her first novel last year.

Now, after impressing one and all in front of the camera, Krysten Ritter will be stepping behind it as she makes her directorial debut in the third season of the hit Netflix series, Deadline reports.

“I am beyond thrilled to make my directorial debut on Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” said Ritter. “The entire crew and cast has become family to me, and I’m so appreciative of the opportunity to work with our incredible team in this new way. I am so grateful that Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Marvel, and Netflix entrusted me to take the reins.”

Jessica Jones is a damaged, tough-talking private investigator with the power of super-strength. She became the first female superhero to headline her own Marvel show in a genre dominated by male characters. The first season of the show is set a in Hell’s Kitchen in New York destroyed by the events in 2012’s Avengers film, interconnected into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes the blockbuster films, ABC television shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix’s Daredevil series.

The second season of Jessica Jones premiered earlier this March.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 20:24 PM