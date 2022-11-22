Bringing fans closer to their favorite stars and movies, IMDb has showcased exclusive insights from actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji for Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chadda and Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli for Mismatched Season Two. Recently, IMDb met with the cast of Bhediya in an exclusive segment, Ask Each Other Anything, where Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon opened up about their fondness for each other and how the two have evolved as actors and friends since Dilwale, their first movie together.

Bhediya is an upcoming horror-comedy about a man who gets bitten by a wolf and then begins to transform into one during unexpected moments. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

In the IMDb exclusive, you can catch a glimpse of the wholesome camaraderie and fun banter between Bhediya co-stars Varun and Kriti. When Varun asked about Kriti’s first impression of him, she said “You were a little bit of a flirt. Genuinely, I felt like you were very, very obviously high energy. Very talkative. Sweet, but flirty.”

Varun explained the challenges he faced during the shoot of the transformation scenes, “What was supposed to be over two days, we shot it in one go. Definitely, it has to be one of the most physically draining things I’ve ever done. I was just running through a wall, my head was going through it. I broke that wall at least 12 times and they made it very hard and I banged into it and fell down.”

When asked about her favourite scene to shoot from Bhediya, Kriti said, “My favourite scene was the one where you’re lying down with your bum towards us. Not because of that reason! But me, Banerjee and Palijo are staring at your bum and analysing it. It is too funny! We used to burst out laughing every time we were doing it because all of us were playing off each other, and Banerjee’s expressions were sometimes so funny. But that’s my favourite scene.”

Varun revealed his favourite thing about Kriti, “Since I started liking you as a person, you have a lot of qualities but I think one of the best qualities about you is that you have a very clean heart when it comes to people. There’s no manipulation in you. There are no double face nature type things you do with anyone for that matter, whether you like the person or dislike the person.”

Kriti was also seen scolding Varun on his most annoying habit, “Something that annoys me a little bit, when you talk on the phone there is no hi, hello, nothing. ‘Haan!’ – It’s firstly that. Secondly, always when you keep the phone down there’s a subtle distraction. Either someone has called you or you have to do something else. You don’t say bye, only ‘Okay I’ll just call you back haan.’ And the call never comes! It’s a very detached conversation at the beginning and the end. Like, sometimes, you won’t say bye and you’ll just vanish.”

Kriti also spoke about how the pair have evolved since their first movie together, “I feel like, through Dilwale, we were not really friends in the beginning. We became closer friends towards the end of the shoot. And then promotions, I think we bonded a lot more. It rarely happens but I’m working with you after six years and we’ve still remained close friends and actually gone stronger. It doesn’t happen very often.”

