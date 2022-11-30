Kriti Sanon reacts to reports of her dating Prabhas, says 'Before somebody announces my wedding date...'

Rumours of Kriti Sanon dating South star Prabhas have been making rounds for quite some time now. Amid this, Kriti’s Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan further fuelled the rumours during the promotional events of their film by making certain cheeky remarks about Kriti’s love life. Since then, fans have been speculating about Kriti and Prabhas dating each other and keeping their relationship under wraps. Reports also surfaced claiming that the two were also planning to get hitched soon. However, now the Mimi actress has finally decided to break her silence on the rumours and issued a clarification.

Taking to her Instagram story late Monday night, Kriti shared a long note and said that it’s neither love nor any PR stunt made by Varun regarding her love life but just a little fun moment. Calling the rumours ‘absolutely baseless’, she wrote, “It’s neither pyaar, nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kritisanon/2982330415473563458/

This post was later also re-shared by Varun on his IG story as he reaffirmed that all the talks were just for fun’s sake.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/varundvn/2982350658351618065/

This definitely will leave many of Kriti’s fans disappointed who were quite excited about the actress having found love.

Varun Dhawan on Kriti-Prabhas dating rumours

Notably, it was during a recent episode of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that Varun and Kriti came as guests to promote their film, Bhediya. During the promotions, Varun, while teasing Kriti, had said that the actress’s name was in someone else’s heart and the person is not in Mumbai but busy shooting with Deepika. This also left Kriti blushing and embarrassed.

Well, it didn’t take long for fans to start guessing about Kriti’s mystery man. Joining the dots, many were convinced that Varun was talking about Prabhas who is currently working with actress Deepika Padukone on his upcoming Project K.

Kriti and Prabhas will be soon seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. A teaser of the film was recently released and fans were in awe of their chemistry.

