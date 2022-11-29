The leading lady of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the release of her film Bhediya. As the film is collecting great reviews, Kriti is also receiving amazing responses for her character. While everyone is truly impressed with Kriti’s back-to-back blockbusters, her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan also took the opportunity to congratulate her on her great run and called her ‘The Golden Girl’.

Recently during an interview, Varun Dhawan was seen saying, “I want to congratulate Kriti for the success of MiMi. The Golden Girl, Kriti. The rani in today’s time for the success of MiMi and the huge brand that you just signed, congratulation on that. Congratulations on Tribe.”

Kriti also has a startup named ‘The Tribe’ that offers virtual products like workshops and specific diet plans. The actress has also won the 67th Filmfare award for best actor in leading role (Female) for MiMi. Moreover, Be it the audience in the theaters or the social media universe, Kriti has truly left everyone impressed with her role in Bhediya. While the audience are loving the way her character added a twist to the story of the film, she is also been loved for pulling off such a character with her sheer caliber as an actor.

With Bhediya now released, Kriti also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts a strong lineup of films which include, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew.