Amid high expectations and anticipation, Prabhas starrer Adipurush released last Friday at the box office. While trade experts were expecting the mega-budget film to set new milestones at the ticket windows, it garnered massive criticism and backlash due to its cringe dialogues followed by a ban in Nepal.

Amid the negativity around the film, Kriti Sanon, who played the character of Janaki in Adipurush, shared a post saying that she is focusing on the cheers and claps, that the mythology drama is receiving.

Kriti shared a series of videos of the audience’s reaction to Adipurush and captioned it, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! (heart and folded hands emojis) Jai Siya Ram (Glory to Sita and Ram).”

Soon, we saw fans sharing their disappointment with the Prabhas starrer in the comment section as one netizen wrote, “Don’t worry guys ye inhi ke log hai (the ones clapping and cheering inside the theatres are their own people),” while another joked, “Achhi tarah suno, vo taliyaan nahi galiyaan hai (Listen carefully, they are not applauses, they are abuses).”

A user also asked, “Who all want to boycott Adipurush movie?” while a netizen commented, “Animated Ramayana is better than this.”

The Om Raut directorial, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit and others in prominent roles, is produced under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

After a strong weekend, the film witnessed a huge dip on Monday at the box office and is expected to stay low due to negative word of mouth. However, there will least effect on screen count as there are no big releases this Friday.

