Let’s just hope that Meena Kumari doesn’t die all over again with yet another unworthy biopic on her.

Last week the internet was abuzz with reports claiming that a Meena Kumari biopic directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring Kriti Sanon as Meena Kumari was on the anvil. However, Tajdar Amrohi whose legendary father Kamal Amrohi was married to Meena Kumari (she was his second wife) says there is no way anyone except the Amrohi family could make a film on his Choti Ammi.

Says Tajdar, “Ye sab bakwas hai.Kisi ki himmat nahin bagair hamari NOC ke Meena Kumari Kamal Amrohi ya Pakeezah per film bana sake ….woh hi authentic news hogi jis mein mera ya Bilal ka naam hoga (All this is nonsense. Nobody can dare do that without our ‘No Objection Certificate’ to make a film on Meena Kumari)

Where does that leave the Hansal Mehta-Kriti Sanon project? According to sources, the project will be given a fictional tinge. The real names will be altered. In all seriousness, Kriti Sanon bears absolutely no physical or spiritual similarities to Meena Kumari.

Incidentally, a tacky Meena Kumari biopic was made in 1979 by Sohrab Modi. Entitled Meena Kumari Ki Amar Kahani it featured a starlet named Dolly as Meena Kumari and Sona as Madhubala. Meena Kumari died another death the day this film was released. One hopes she isn’t killed all over again with yet another unworthy biopic.

