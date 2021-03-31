On Meena Kumari's death anniversary, revisiting her best works, from Parineeta to Pakeezah

To mark the 49th death anniversary of Meena Kumari, here's a list of her must-watch films.

Meena Kumari, known as Bollywood's 'tragic queen,' wowed the audiences during her 30-year-long career in the film industry. She made her acting debut as a child-artist with Leatherface which released in 1939. At the age of 13, she played her first lead role in Bachchon Ka Khel (1946) and went on to appear in more than ninety films.

Today, 31 March, marks the 49th death anniversary of the legendary actor. On the special occasion, here's a list of her five must-watch films:

Baiju Bawra (1952)

With this film, Kumari scored her first big success at the box-office. The film told the tale of two warring musicians played by actors Bharat Bhushan and Surendra. She played the devoted love interest of Baiju and won her first-ever Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance.

Parineeta (1953)

The film is still considered the finest version of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Parineeta. The romantic-drama was a huge success and Meena Kumari won her second Filmfare Best Actress award for her superlative performance as Lalitha.

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)

Based on the 1953 Bengali novel, Saheb Bibi Golam by Bimal Mitra, the film is a musical drama in which Kumari played the role of an upper-class woman descending into alcoholism. Her performance in this all-time classic and is considered one of her bests. She won another Filmfare award for the iconic film.

Kaajal (1965)

Kumari played a heartbroken woman who ties the knot with a man who had an agenda. She received various awards for her performance in the multi-layered drama.

Pakeezah (1972)

Featuring Raaj Kumar and Ashok Kumar, Pakeezah is considered as the career-defining film of Kumari's career. It revolves around a courtesan and her forbidden love. She played the dual roles of both the courtesan and her daughter. It went on the floors in 1956 and took 16 years to reach the big screen. The film was finally released on 4 February 1972 and was termed a masterpiece. For her iconic performance, Kumari posthumously received the Filmfare Best Actress award.