Kristian Nairn aka Hodor from Game of Thrones to tour India as a DJ with Above & Beyond in October

Celebrity DJs seem to be everywhere these days now but Kristian Nairn’s case is different; best known as Hodor from the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, he is a DJ turned actor. He has been performing for about 22 years and used to be the resident act at a club in Belfast, Ireland for before landing the role of Hodor.

A video of his performance at Mambo Ibiza went viral on the internet and brought him to the notice of festival promoters as well as dance music fans.

Nairn has transitioned from a guitarist to a DJ sharing the space with artists like Scissor Sisters, Mylo, Calvin Harris and Alphabeat. This almost-seven-feet-tall DJ/actor also produces music and his remixes have received support from some of the most celebrated house music acts including Freemasons and Grant Nelson. In the past, he has been a part of bands named AJ Suzuki and Daddy’s Little Princess as their lead guitarist.

He is currently playing around the world with his Rave of Thrones tour, India being one of the stops on his schedule. Even though Kristian visited India in 2015 for Comic Con, Sunburn City Festival in Delhi NCR will mark his debut as a DJ in India on 5 October followed by a set in Mumbai, the next day.

If the grapevine is to be believed, he might be shredding the guitar live during his performance too.

Kristian Nairn will be sharing the stage with the legendary trance trio of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki, known as Above & Beyond and trap duo Yellow Claw consisting of Jim Aasgier and Nils Rondhuis. House music DJ Malaa, whose identity still remains unknown and appears in the public donning a balaclava mask will be gracing the stage as a special guest along with bass house duo, Moksi who are signed to Yellow Claw’s label, Barong Family.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 12:46 PM