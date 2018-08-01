You are here:

Calvin Harris tops Forbes list of world's highest paid DJs for the sixth consecutive year

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 17:35:28 IST

Calvin Harris has topped the list of the world's highest paid DJs for the sixth time in a row, with earnings of $48 million as reported by Forbes. The 'One Kiss' producer is followed by The Chainsmokers, a duo comprising of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, with $45.5 million. The third place is occupied by dance music veteran Tiësto and his earnings of $33 million.

Calvin Harris. Facebook @CalvinHarris

The list was compiled by calculating an artist's pretax earnings between 1 June 2017  and 1 June 2018, before subtracting the legal and management fees. Estimations are based on figures provided by Nielsen, Bandsintown, Songkick, and Pollstar. Inputs from industry analysts and DJs themselves are taken into consideration.

Skrillex failed to make the cut due to his sparse touring schedule after minting $30 million in 2017. It is worth mentioning that there are no female acts on this year's list as well.

Take a look at the full top 15 list below.

1. Calvin Harris – $48 Million
2. The Chainsmokers – $45.5 Million
3. Tiësto – $33 Million
4. Steve Aoki – $28 Million
5. Marshmello – $23 Million
6. Zedd – $22 Million
7. Diplo – $20 Million
8. David Guetta – $15 Million
9. Kaskade – $13.5 Million
10. Martin Garrix – $13 Million
11. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – $12 Million
12. Kygo – $11.5 Million
13. DJ Snake – $11 Million
14. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – $10.5 Million
15. Afrojack – $10 million

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:35 PM

