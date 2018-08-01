Calvin Harris tops Forbes list of world's highest paid DJs for the sixth consecutive year

Calvin Harris has topped the list of the world's highest paid DJs for the sixth time in a row, with earnings of $48 million as reported by Forbes. The 'One Kiss' producer is followed by The Chainsmokers, a duo comprising of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, with $45.5 million. The third place is occupied by dance music veteran Tiësto and his earnings of $33 million.

The list was compiled by calculating an artist's pretax earnings between 1 June 2017 and 1 June 2018, before subtracting the legal and management fees. Estimations are based on figures provided by Nielsen, Bandsintown, Songkick, and Pollstar. Inputs from industry analysts and DJs themselves are taken into consideration.

Skrillex failed to make the cut due to his sparse touring schedule after minting $30 million in 2017. It is worth mentioning that there are no female acts on this year's list as well.

Take a look at the full top 15 list below.

1. Calvin Harris – $48 Million

2. The Chainsmokers – $45.5 Million

3. Tiësto – $33 Million

4. Steve Aoki – $28 Million

5. Marshmello – $23 Million

6. Zedd – $22 Million

7. Diplo – $20 Million

8. David Guetta – $15 Million

9. Kaskade – $13.5 Million

10. Martin Garrix – $13 Million

11. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – $12 Million

12. Kygo – $11.5 Million

13. DJ Snake – $11 Million

14. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – $10.5 Million

15. Afrojack – $10 million

