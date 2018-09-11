Game of Thrones, Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, Tiffany Haddish sweep Creative Arts Emmys

Game of Thrones scooped up seven Creative Arts Emmys, including for costumes, visual effects and music, while late celebrity chef and writer Anthony Bourdain won six posthumous Emmys for his hit CNN travel series Parts Unknown over the weekend, as the Television Academy handed out its first round of annual awards.

The Creative Arts Emmys, held on Saturday and Sunday night in Los Angeles, honour achievement in technical disciplines, writing and unscripted programming. They are awarded ahead of the main primetime gala on 17 September.

Bourdain — who committed suicide in June at age 61 — personally earned statuettes for best writing for a nonfiction program and outstanding informational series for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. The show and its digital counterpart took home four other prizes.

According to Variety, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was awarded Best Interactive program.

Tiffany Haddish led an African-American sweep of Emmy Awards for TV series guest actors, a landmark moment in the entertainment industry's effort to foster diversity. Haddish was honoured at Saturday's creative arts Emmys for hosting Saturday Night Live, while Katt Williams won the guest comedy actor award for Atlanta.

Sketch show Saturday Night Live also took home seven awards. NBC's musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert raked in five awards, including one for best live variety special.

That honour allowed singer John Legend and theater giants Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to claim a rare title — all three now have coveted EGOT status, with individual Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony wins.

The trio served as executive producers on the musical, in which Legend starred as Jesus. He is also up for an Emmy for best actor in a limited series or movie, an award to be presented at the main event.

The Star Trek television franchise received the Governors Award. William Shatner, star of the original 1960s series, and Sonequa Martin-Green of 2018's Star Trek: Discovery accepted the award, along with other actors with Star Trek credentials including Walter Koenig, Jeri Ryan and Levar Burton.

"Star Trek has endured because it represents an ideal that is greater than the sum of our parts," Shatner said. "The hope of Star Trek is not just that it shows us what we can be tomorrow. But the real hope is how it's been embraced and watched and reached to see the best version of ourselves."

Other winners include:

— Character voice-over performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy

— Animated program: Rick and Morty

— Short-form animated program: Robot Chicken

— Short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden's Next James Corden

— Actor in a short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden

— Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series: Christina Pickles, Break A Hip

— Television movie: USS Callister (Black Mirror)

— Cinematography for a reality program: Life Below Zero

— Casting for a reality program: Queer Eye

— Variety special (pre-recorded): Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

— Narration: David Attenborough, Blue Planet II

— Structured reality program: Queer Eye

— Commercial: "The Talk," P&G

— Music composition for a series (original dramatic score): Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones: The Dragon and the Wolf

— Music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score): Cyrille Aufort, March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step

(With inputs from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse)

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 14:04 PM