Kristen Stewart says Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson is 'the only guy who could play' Batman

Even years after their break up, actor Kristen Stewart has no hard feelings for her ex Robert Pattinson and feels that he is the "only guy" who could play the role of Batman.

While promoting her upcoming movie Seberg at the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart was all praise for her Twilight co-star Pattinson, reported Variety.

On the red carpet, Stewart was asked how she felt about her ex-boyfriend's new role as Batman and she had only positive things to say.

"I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part," she told Variety.

"I'm so happy for him. It's crazy. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' It's awesome," she added.

Stewart also agreed that Pattinson has the "perfect cheekbones" to play the crime-fighting, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne.

On being asked if the two exes could reunite in the upcoming The Batman or another superhero flick, Stewart said, "I'm down. I'm definitely not turning that down."

Filmmaker Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two films in the Planet of the Apes franchise, is set to direct the trilogy of Batman films starring Pattinson. Ben Affleck was the last actor to play the caped crusader on the big screen in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

The first in the trilogy, The Batman, starring Pattinson is expected to be released in June 2021.

Stewart and Pattinson, who co-starred in the insanely popular Twilight series, developed a loyal following, and fans were not only fascinated by the duo's on-screen chemistry but also Stewart's off-screen romance with Pattinson.

The two dated for four years before parting ways in July 2012 after US Weekly published photos of Stewart kissing Snow White director Rupert Sanders. The former couple briefly reconciled, but ultimately split in 2013.

Since then, Stewart has dated musician St. Vincent, singer Stephanie "Soko" Sokolinski and Stella Maxwell. Stewart is currently rumoured to be dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Underwater, Charlie's Angels and Happiest Season. Meanwhile, Pattinson will be next seen in upcoming movies The King and The Lighthouse.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 10:25:24 IST