Bollywood actress Disha Patani continues to remain in the news for her rumoured relationships, previously with actor Tiger Shroff and now with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. While the actress continues to remain tight-lipped about her personal life, her recent photos have increased the speculation among her followers. Whether that be with their recent outings or photos from exotic vacations, Disha and Aleksandar are presently ruling the internet and their fans are loving it. Notably, a close friend of Disha and also her gym partner, Aleksandar is a model and actor from Serbia. Recently, he shared a couple of photos from their candlelight dinner and it has yet again given rise to rumours about his relationship with the Ek Villain Returns star.

Shared on his Instagram handle, the photos show Disha and Aleksandar enjoying a candlelight dinner. Twinning in black, the duo looks stunning together. While their photos have taken the internet by storm, it is the comment of their common friend and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, which is grabbing all the attention.

Taking to the comment section, Krishna wrote, “Can’t wait to read what they write after this pic.”

Check out the photo:

Seemingly from the same night, Disha also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle where we could spot Aleksandar in one of the frames.

Notably, this is not the first time when Disha and Aleksandar have shared pictures of each other. Both of them have many photos together on their respective social media handles and these images have left fans guessing about their relationship status.

Aleksandar Ilic speaks about rumoured link-up with Disha Patani

While neither of them have confirmed it officially, Aleksandar once spoke about his bonding with Disha Patani and stated that only they know the truth.

Speaking exclusively to Bombay Times, the actor-model revealed that the two met in Mumbai while working under the same agency and connected over their passion for fitness. He also added that they once shared a flat in 2015 and are close friends.

