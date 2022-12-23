Ahead of Christmas and New Year, while people are already indulging themselves in festivities, it seems our Bollywood celebrities are also in a festive mood and are definitely making heads turn with their stunning looks and appearances at parties. One such party recently made news; it was all glittering and filled with some of the industry’s popular stars. We are talking about Bollywood stylist Mohit Rai and his starry birthday bash on Thursday night. Many including rumoured celebrity couples like Disha Patani-Aleksandar Alex Ilic and Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal were spotted together.

All dressed in black, the two couples looked stunning and surprised the paparazzi with their appearances together. While Disha was seen in a cut-out black dress, Aleksandar was also dressed in a black shirt and black pants. Similarly, Sonakshi was also dressed in a black mini skirt with a matching top and a jacket.

Check out:

Besides them, many other stars like Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Mouni Roy, and her husband Suraj Nambiar were also spotted. Speaking about their looks, while Mira slipped into a pretty black and white dress, Mouni opted for an LBD. Aryan Khan on the other hand kept it all casual and chose to dress in a black jacket and jeans.

With all of them especially dressed in black outfits, it seems like they all followed a dress code for the party.

Notably, several videos and pictures have surfaced from the party and fans are quite impressed with them. It has already set in the mood for the upcoming festivities.

Who is Mohit Rai?

A celebrated stylist in the Bollywood film industry, Mohit Rai is known for working with several top celebs like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

