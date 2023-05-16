Back in October 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the drugs raid on the cruise ship, Cordelia, his selfie from the custody went viral. The man who took a selfie with him was identified as KP Gosavi. Supposedly a NCB officer, he later turned out to be an extortionist. Multiple reports have stated that he and former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan not to frame his son in the drugs case.

FIR by Central Bureau of Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a FIR against Sameer Wankhede, NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh who has since been dismissed from service, NCB’s Intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private citizens, KP Gosavi and Sanville Adrian D’Souza. The FIR states, “The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office which is against the norms.”

It adds, “In this manner KP Gosavi clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused. It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D’Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs. 25 crore from the family of the alleged ‘accused’ Aryan Khan.”

Sam D’Souza

Sam D’Souza, whose name had cropped up in connection with the pay-off allegations surrounding the drugs-on-cruise case, claimed back in November 2021 that he was told by NCB witness KP Gosavi that no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, during the raid.

D’Souza was accused of allegedly “brokering a deal” — purportedly between Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, and K P Gosavi to let off Aryan Khan in the case. He alleged that Gosavi did receive a payoff of Rs 50 lakh but was made to return the money.

About the case

It was on 3 October 2021 when Aryan Khan along with a few others was arrested in connection with a drugs raid carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship off the city coast. The raid was carried out by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who later also came under the scanner and was transferred to a different city.

With inputs from agencies

