Konkana Sen Sharma to direct web series chronicling life of Kolkata's Queen of Cabaret

In her diverse career, Konkana Sen Sharma has carved quite an unconventional niche for herself. Known for her roles in Page 3, Life In A Metro, Wake Up Sid and Talvar among others, Konkana made her directorial debut with the thriller, A Death in the Gunj, in 2016. Two years after her successful debut, she is set to return with yet another project in the form of a web series.

Mid-Day confirms that the web series is based on Arati Das, better known as Miss Shefali. Chronicling the life of a young Bengali girl who ruled as the 'Queen of Cabaret' in Kolkata, the Zee Studio-produced series will also mirror politics of West Bengal in the '60s and '70s through her life journey.

Speaking to the Mid-Day about the project, Konkana says, "The era of post-Partition and pre-liberalisation fascinated me. Since I am from Kolkata, I have been aware of the subject and her unique story. [In Das], we have a female protagonist who decided to live life on her own terms. That is right up my alley."

Konkana further confirms that they are still developing the script and will soon be finalising the cast. She adds that the makers have taken the necessary rights for making the show and plan to go on floors early next year.

Ashima Avasthi, VP & Head, Zee Studios Originals, said the team is delighted to partner with Konkona for the show. "Filmmaking is literally in her blood. She was born into the trade, and has performed admirably across disciplines, from acting, writing to directing." she says.

On work front, Konkana will be next seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kubbra Sait. While the plot details are still under wraps, the film is scheduled to release later this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 10:46:58 IST