Kong: Skull Island actor Thomas Mann cast as Jim Dear in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp live-action film

Actor Thomas Mann has joined the cast of Disney's live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp in the role of Lady's human owner, Jim Dear. Best known for his role in the critically acclaimed Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Mann was most recently seen in Kong: Skull Island.

In Lady and the Tramp, Tessa Thompson will play Lady and Justin Theroux will voice the Tramp. Kiersey Clemons is also set to play Mann's wife, Darling reports Variety. The majority of the cast will play CGI characters, similar to Disney's wildly successful adaptations of Beauty and the Beast and Jungle Book, but Mann and Clemons' characters will be live-action roles.

The 1955 Disney classic tells the story of an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with an upper-middle-class family but is set astray when the family has a baby.

Lady ends up meeting a mongrel known as the Tramp on the streets. They embark on a romantic journey and eventually fall in love. Dear was the human owner who decided to get rid of Lady after the birth of their child.

Filmmaker Charlie Bean (director of The Lego Ninjago Movie) is helming the remake. It is expected to debut on Disney's upcoming digital streaming service, which launches in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 09:44 AM