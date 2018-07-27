You are here:

Justin Theroux in talks to join voice cast of Disney's 1955 classic Lady and the Tramp reboot

Press Trust of India

Jul,27 2018 15:22:08 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Justin Theroux is in negotiations to voice star in Disney's live-action/CG hybrid remake of 1955 classic film Lady and the Tramp.

A scene from Lady and the Tramp (left), Justin Theroux. YouTube screengrab, Facebook/@Planete-Séries-France-667166903371094

If finalised, the 46-year-old actor will be the voice of the streetwise mongrel Tramp and will be joining Ashley Jensen, who will provide vocals for the Scottish Terrier Jackie, in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio had recently hired Charlie Bean, director of The Lego Ninjago Movie, to helm the live-action/CG hybrid remake from a script by Andrew Bujalski.

Brigham Taylor will produce the project, which will be available exclusively on Disneys own digital streaming service scheduled to be launched late next year.

The 1955 classic followed two dogs, an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady and a a street smart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, as they embark on many romantic adventures.

The film featured several popular songs, including 'Bella Notte', 'Hes a Tramp' and 'The Siamese Cat Song'.

Chaz Salembier and Jessica Virtue are overseeing the remake for Disney.

Theroux will next appear with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in the upcoming comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, which is scheduled for a release on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 15:22 PM

