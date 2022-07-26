Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen in the upcoming episode of Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7.

After Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the handsome hunk of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda is set to grace the stage of Koffee With Karan season 7 along with his Liger costar Ananya Panday.

The host and ace filmmaker, Karan Johar recently dropped the promo of the upcoming episode and it has just raised our excitement to another level. In the teaser, we see some juicy gossip between the trio but what raised our eyebrows is when KJo asked Vijay if he wants to be in a threesome and the Arjun Reddy star said that he would not mind a “threesome.”

The official Instagram page of Disney+ Hotstar shared the new promo of KWK 7 with a caption, which reads, "What happens when the bold and the beautiful spill their Koffee beans? You get our hottest episode yet Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday."

In the conversation, when Karan asks Vijay that whether he likes cheese, to which VD gives a skeptical look and replies, “I am scared about where this is leading."

What happens when the bold and the beautiful spill their Koffee beans? You get our hottest episode yet✨ Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streaming from this Thursday. #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/1YzH6csnX9 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Vijay and Ananya are gearing up for Liger, which is set to hit the screens on 25th August. It marks the Bollywood debut of Deverakonda and Tollywood debut of Panday.

Apart from Hindi and Telugu, it will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan in key roles along with legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram