Hotstar Specials' Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the first episode on July 7, at 7 PM.

The seventh season of the captivating Hotstar Specials series Koffee With Karan, which is only available on Disney+ Hotstar, will premiere tomorrow, 7th July at 7 PM. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, two Bollywood heartthrobs, sit down with director Karan Johar to begin the new season. The three had frank discussions about celebrity relationship trajectories and how they support their partners and their lifestyles after getting married to the love of their lives. Alia Bhatt takes the conversation further with her experience of fitting into the mighty Kapoor clan.

Talking about her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood’s First Family, The Kapoor Family, Alia said, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”

Hotstar Specials' Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new segments including Koffee Bingo, and Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid-fire, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 every Thursday at 7 PM exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

