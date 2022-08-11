During the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed what she learnt about airport paparazzi. Sonam made an appearance on the talk show along with cousin Arjun Kapoor.

The latest episode of celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan saw Kapoor cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor. The two actors provided some interesting and hilarious insights into their life as Bollywood stars. Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja also revealed how her experience with pregnancy has been. The actress told the host and filmmaker Karan Johar that the first three months were a little tough for her but then after that, it was amazing. However, she added that during her final stage of pregnancy things are getting a little difficult in terms of sleeping and other things but she is still enjoying herself.

When asked about things that she is appalled by on social media, Sonam Kapoor asked Karan Johar to answer the question first. To this, the film producer said, “I am appalled by many people who go and click photographs at airports but don’t actually catch flights.” Surprised by this information, Sonam said, “I was expecting the media to come when I arrived, but I realised you have to call the media for them to come there.” Karan Johar asked Sonam Kapoor, “So you are appalled by the people who call the media?” To this, the Neerja actress laughed and said, “I find it funny.” Sonam Kapoor also added that she was not aware celebrities call the media and tell them to come to the airport because they are leaving.

Karan Johar explained that the culture of calling the media to the airport has become quite normal in Bollywood. Fellow guest on the show, Arjun Kapoor also mentioned, “Now I think it has become so evident like we have been talking about it for so long that it has become a thing.”



Sonam Kapoor also revealed that she follows social media profiles of celebrities like Genelia Deshmukh and Sameera Reddy for their hilarious content.

