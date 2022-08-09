Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor are all set to make you LMAO as they open a pandora's box of secrets in Hotstar Specials’ Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, which airs this Raksha Bandhan on Disney+, spills the beans on life, love, family, and work. The charming cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor are welcomed by Hotstar as they take over the couch with their moving tales of growing up. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is expecting her fourth child, is an outspoken mom-to-be who does what she has always done best: stir the pots of heated discussions while looking stunning. Arjun Kapoor adds his inherent swagger to this season as a couch veteran and the one name that is on every celebrity's calling list to cry out "Hey, Karan - its me!"

When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals about her brother’s ‘dating life’ with an explosive statement and several others in tow, it is no wonder Arjun Kapoor is seen woefully saying, “Why does it feel like I have been called on the show to be trolled by Sonam!”

The new ‘trolling’ segment revealed quite a few things but the highlight was when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja asked Arjun Kapoor what is the most annoying thing about her, he said: “You don’t wait for anybody else to give you a compliment, you just give yourself a compliment. Am I not looking good? Am I not looking gorgeous in this dress? I am looking beautiful”. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s savage response to this will definitely make you ROFL, she said “It comes from being Anil Kapoor’s daughter”

Bringing an all-new side to celebrity kinship, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor wholesomely bring before viewers a funny, candid Tom and Jerry dynamic for viewers to enjoy and fall in love with.

