Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif last year, while Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are in a steady relationship for quite some time.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, which was graced by two Punjabi mundas - Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, brewed some interesting conversations about personal and professional lives of the rising stars of the entertainment industry.

The duo, who impressed the audience with their last performances in Shershaah and Sardar Udham, spoke about their struggles and highs and lows in their career, which moulded them into better versions of themselves.

But all this stayed for a very tiny period as the ace filmmaker and host Karan Johar quickly shifted his focus to the personal lives of both stars, which definitely resulted into interesting and candid interactions.

Talking about his royal and grand wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal gave full credit to Koffee With Karan's 'couch of manifestation' from where it all started. Calling Kat, the most compassionate and wisest person, the Uri star said that he feels the luckiest person to have her companion for a lifetime. Karan Johar laughingly revealed that he and Alia Bhatt drunk-dialed Vicky during the time of marriage to express their love and happiness towards him.

The focus shifted then to Sidharth where the Student of the Year helmer asked the handsome hunk why he and Kiara Advani are not admitting about their relationship and when they are planning to go get married. While Sidharth was amazed with Karan's questions, the filmmaker also showed him the clip of the upcoming of Kiara and Shahid Kapoor, where the actress confessed that she and Sid are 'more than friends'. Karan then told the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress that he and Shahid will perform on Dola Re Dola on Sid and Kiara's sangeet.

After this clip, we saw Vicky teasing Sidharth by singing Raataan Lambiyan song saying that once he gets married luck will always favour him. In the rapid-fire round, Sid almost confessed about dating her Shershaah costar by saying he is happy that 'Kiara is single'.

Well, the episode was fun but we can definitely say that Kiara and Katrina were the biggest highlights of the show.

