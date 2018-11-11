Koffee with Karan season 6: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to reignite old battles on Karan Johar's show

After Aamir Khan, the audience will now get to see Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan grace the coveted couch together in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 6. This may seem like an odd duo at first glance as they do not have anything in common, but they will soon share the screen space for the first time in Remo D'Souza's dance film.

In a promo of the upcoming episide, the actors discussed the 'I Hate Katrina club', which in a previous episode from season 5, Kaif had said Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were a part of. According to her, the club originated because once she, Kapoor, Dhawan and Salman Khan were walking on Bandra Bandstand. Dhawan was 'checking her out' and got himself in trouble with Khan. But Dhawan reveals the real reason behind the purpose of the club, leaving Kaif astounded.

The audience should expect plenty of banter, intrusive questions from the host and some witty responses from both the actors. Kaif had previously made an appearance with Anushka Sharma, while Dhawan and Kapoor had been paired up on the Koffee couch.

Dhawan was recently seen in the social drama Sui Dhaaga, while Kaif's latest release is the period film Thugs of Hindostan.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 12:22 PM