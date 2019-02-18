Koffee With Karan season 6: Kareena Kapoor tells Priyanka Chopra to not forget her roots in show's finale

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan will grace the coveted couch of Koffee With Karan season 6 for the season finale.

The episode's promo, which was shared by Star World on 17 February sees the actresses discuss Bollywood gossip, the paparazzi and their shared connection with Greece.

The star power next week will go off the charts with Begum of Bollywood #KareenaKapoorKhan and Global Sensation @PriyankaChopra on the Koffee couch. #KoffeeWithKaran#KoffeeFinalepic.twitter.com/pSagOiIcVX — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 17, 2019

"Whoever thought that I would have both of you on the same sofa...I think you should give us some breaking news," host Karan Johar tells the actresses. Kareena asks why she is being tasked with the job, Priyanka explains that it is because the Veere Di Wedding star is the "karta dharta of gap (gossip)."

The two also bond over the fact that their husbands proposed to them in Greece. "That's crazy," says Priyanka. Karan also asks Kareena whether she called the paparazzi to click her pictures, but the actress says she doesn't need to. She also shares how she has been trying to dissuade the photographers from clicking her pictures because she seems to have run out of gym clothes.

When asked what was one thing she could beat a millennial at, Priyanka said, "Moving on." She also claimed to have no idea who Varun Dhawan was dating. Kareena says, "Now, you know only Hollywood actors, no? Don’t forget your roots." During the quiz rounds, the Isn't It Romantic actress was asked to name the first album of her husband Nick's boy band Jonas Brothers. When she admits to not knowing this, Kareena asks, "How can you not know this?" Priyanka replies, "I didn’t Google him before I married him." Kareena and Priyanka have previously shared screen space in the 2004 thriller Aitraaz, also starring Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 15:58:13 IST