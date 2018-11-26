Koffee with Karan season 6: Arjun Kapoor talks about Sridevi's death, relationship with siblings Jahnvi, Khushi

The latest season of Koffee With Karan had Arjun Kapoor playing the protective brother to a vulnerable sister Jahnvi. Arjun gave a very emotional account of why he chose to reach out to his father's daughters after their mother, Sridevi, died.

"A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything was an impulse out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. But at that point, it stemmed purely out of being a good son to my father because that is the first impulse. My mother would have wanted that. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short," the Namaste England actor shared.

Jahnvi said that the support from her half siblings had brought a sense of security and comfort she needed.

Johar also brought up the unusual coincidence that both Jahnvi and Arjun's mothers were not there to see them take their first steps into films. While Sridevi had seen about 25 minutes of Dhadak, Mona Shouri had only seen the trailer of Ishaqzaade, which Arjun described as the best day of his life. He also spoke about helping Jahnvi navigate past hateful and insensitive comments online. He talked about how at the time of his debut expectations from him were low as he was just a producer's son compared to Jahnvi, whose mother was one of the greatest actresses of the country.

The host also brought up the actors' respective love lives as well. While Jahnvi denied being romantically involved with co-actor Ishaan Khatter, Arjun reluctantly revealed that he is not single also said that he is ready for marriage now. He is rumoured to be dating Malaika Arora.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 11:35 AM