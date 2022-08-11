The Gunday actor talked about his relationship with girlfriend Malaika Arora on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season seven. The actor also revealed why he took so long to make his relationship with the model public.

It is no secret that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship has been subjected to media and public scrutiny. So when the 37-year-old actor made his appearance on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, he shared some insights into how his relationship dynamics with Malaika. The Gunday actor divulged some secrets about his love life. During the rapid-fire round of the show, host and film producer Karan Johar asked Arjun how his girlfriend’s name is saved on his phone.

Malaika and Arjun started dating soon after the model separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz are parents to son Arhaan Khan.

The Ek Villain Returns actor shared that he genuinely likes Malaika’s name and has saved it as it is on his smartphone. Karan also asked Sonam about how she supported her cousin when he came out with his relationship with Malaika. She told the show host, "Arjun and I are fifteen days apart. Since school, we have always been together. So that love is unconditional. That said, there is stability and happiness that has come into his life recently.” The Khoobsurat actress also added that before being in a relationship with Malaika, Arjun was “meandering” a bit. The actress said that she will be supportive of what makes her brother happy.

Karan also asked Arjun why he took so long to reveal his relationship with Malaika to the public. The actor said that he has lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. “I grew up in a disjointed dysfunctional family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything.” Arjun said that he could not have just jumped on his girlfriend and hence he decided to ease people in so they could understand his perspective.

