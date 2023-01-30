Tinsel town is all lit as we have the newest couple on the block. After dating for four long years, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty finally got hitched in a dreamy wedding on 23 January. While their wedding speculations had been under the headlines for quite some time, the love birds finally embarked on the journey of eternity in a low-key wedding. After making her fans smile ear to ear with the pictures of their Haldi ceremony, Athiya has once again made the internet go awed by sharing glimpses from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies. Apart from giving their fans a sneak peek into their wedding festivities, Athiya’s post truly proved that she made a beautiful bride. Although the actress didn’t reveal the name of the ritual, pictures reveal that it mostly had women in attendance. The snippets from the rituals exhibit the alluring actress being in the centre of the flower shower, and Athiya’s husband Rahul is all heart.

While sharing the pictures, Athiya dropped a flower emoticon in the caption. In the first picture, Athiya can be seen surrounded by her girl gang. As white flower petals are being showered on them, the bride and her friends are all smiling. The second picture shows her pre-wedding rituals in progress, as her mother Mana Shetty, who is decked in subtle white and red saree, can be seen performing the puja and showering the flower petals on the bride. All this while Athiya has her saree’s pallu stretched with a few flowers in it. In the third picture, Athiya can be seen holding a few betel leaves and betel nuts in her hand. The next picture shows Athiya, sitting in the centre, while several women can be seen holding the puja thalis together in front of the bride. While each and every picture is worth your attention, the last picture stands beautifully as a showstopper.

In the last photograph, Rahul can be seen holding his bride in a tight embrace. The snippet doesn’t capture Rahul’s face, but one can see Athiya smiling and holding his tattooed arms. Decked in a traditional ensemble, Athiya looks gorgeous. The actress draped herself in a silk beige saree, which she paired with a contrasting pink blouse. Athiya accessorised herself with traditional gold and polki jewellery and tied her tresses in a sleek bun.

Athiya’s husband Rahul was quick to acknowledge his bride’s post, and taking to the comments section the Indian star cricketer dropped a black heart emoticon. Actress Ileana D’Cruz commented, “Ahhhh pretty girl,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. Tamil star Malvika Mohanan commented, “Sooooooo pretty Athiya Shetty!!” and ended with a couple of red heart emoticons. Esha Gupta wrote, “Beautiful”.

