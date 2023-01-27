According to some entertainment portals, Salman Khan gifted an Audi car to Athiya Shetty worth Rs. 1.64 crore on her wedding with cricketer K L Rahul. Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya Shetty a Rs. 30 lakh Chopard watch. Arjun Kapoor gifted Shetty a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 1.5 crore. Virat Kohli gifted Rahul a BMW car worth Rs. 2.17 crore. Former Captain MS Dhoni gifted Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs. 80 lakh.

Turns out, all these gifts were fantasies of some eyeball-hungry journalist from some entertainment portal. But before picking up this lavish fairytale wedding story, did any of the entertainment portals try to verify these tall claims? Did they even use simple common sense to ascertain the veracity of the claims.?

Even if the above celebrities had actually given those expensive gifts ,how would the media know about it? Did Salman, Arjun, Jackie, Dhoni and Virat inform them?

On what level of celebrity voyeurism does this phantom-shopping of wedding gifts work?

To the Shetty family’s credit they have discreetly issued a clarification on these stories on the “gifts” which were never received.

Moving ahead, entertainment portals need to exercise some amount of restraint especially when it comes to private spaces such as weddings and funerals.Making up imaginary wedding dates, putting up fake wedding invitations, making up guest lists and now fake-informing the readers about gifts at the weddings, this is just not the way ahead for gossip journalism.

Forget Jane Austen, even Devyani Chaubal would have tittered at today’s tattle.Next,when it’s Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra’s turn, just let them be. And no, Karan Johar is not gifting them a Rs.75 crore apartment.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

