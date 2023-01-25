The teaser of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally out and it promises Salman Khan’s solid return to the road of blockbusters. Also starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill, this Eid offering is directed by Farhad Samji. It has been a while since Bhai had a blockbuster in his repertoire; Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, to be precise.

Here it comes and storms:

Race 3 was a turd, Bharat barely made any noise, Radhe streamed directly on OTT, and Antim felt more or less like a family favour. This is Bhai’s ground and genre that he has nailed with precision and perspiration ever since the success of Wanted in 2009. He had five consecutive blockbusters between 2010 and 2012- Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, and Dabangg 2. He also had Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan can be an immensely charming romantic hero. Because of his causal demeanour and hopelessly charming looks, the star was never required to resort to histrionics to convince the audience that he can emote. If Aamir Khan had to think a thousand times about the screenplay, Shah Rukh Khan had to spread his arms on luscious locations with full-blown passion, all Salman had to do was be in the frame, with or without his shirt. This was till the dud called Yuvvraaj, or the moronic Main Aur Mrs Khanna.

Post Wanted, he transformed into the Bhai of the masses. The target changed. When his lover-boy outings failed to set the cash-registers ringing, he chose to cater to the lowest common denominator. Result? He was soon the infallible man of the industry. The messiah of Hindi cinema. It all began with Wanted and continued till Tiger Zinda Hai. Khan saw more success in these seven years than people see in their entire lifetime. To describe Bhai’s brand of cinema in the last five years, one needs to be reminded or taught of economics’ law of diminishing marginal utility. Was it his lethargy that came back to haunt him and us or his cockiness that led him to picking up projects like Race 3, Dabangg 3, and Radhe? All these were empty (vanity) vessels that couldn’t even make any noise.

He’s now gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that was earlier titled Bhaijaan that was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that was earlier being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala that was earlier supposed to release on Eid 2020. The star shared a tease of what to expect from him and his film. Bhai is in full swagger mode. The slow-mo entry, the attitude rolled up on sleeves, the flying hair only amplifying his fierce celluloid aura. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Siddharth Nigam, and Jagapathi Babu. Will this be the one blockbuster Bhai has been waiting for, and so his fans?

