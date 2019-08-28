Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line to SKIMS Solutionwear after cultural appropriation backlash

Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line 'Kimono' is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.

The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram that she changed the name after much “thought and consideration.” Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with 'Kimono' were “innocent” and she had not anticipated the backlash.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," she wrote on Instagram announcing the change of name for the line that is slated to launch on 10 September. "I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies."

The name 'Kimono', the same word for an ancient Japanese style of dressing, surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it. Her shapewear line is color and size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5XL. Some pieces include side slits in spots Kardashian West said she used to make herself with scissors.

