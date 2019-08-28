You are here:

Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line to SKIMS Solutionwear after cultural appropriation backlash

The Associated Press

Aug 28, 2019 12:27:43 IST

Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line 'Kimono' is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.

The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram that she changed the name after much “thought and consideration.” Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with 'Kimono' were “innocent” and she had not anticipated the backlash.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," she wrote on Instagram announcing the change of name for the line that is slated to launch on 10 September. "I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies."

The name 'Kimono', the same word for an ancient Japanese style of dressing, surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it. Her shapewear line is color and size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5XL. Some pieces include side slits in spots Kardashian West said she used to make herself with scissors.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 12:27:43 IST

tags: #InStyle , backlash , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , In Style , Kim Kardashian , Kim Kardashian West , Kimono , shapewear , SKIMS Solutionwear

also see

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to walk for designer Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to walk for designer Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Lisa Haydon walk the ramp on opening day

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Lisa Haydon walk the ramp on opening day

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Shilpa Shetty to walk the ramp as Punit Balana's showstopper

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Shilpa Shetty to walk the ramp as Punit Balana's showstopper