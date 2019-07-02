Kim Kardashian West to rename shapewear range after receiving criticism for cultural appropriation

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has decided to rename her shapewear range 'Kimono' after receiving backlash for cultural appropriation.

Kardashian West faced a storm of criticism over the name of the label, with many complaining her choice of "kimono" disrespected Japanese culture and disregarded the significance behind the traditional outfit.

She initially defended the name saying she wouldn't change it. But on Tuesday, she posted on Twitter that she would be announcing the new name of the brand soon.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always," she tweeted.

I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

Among many who had called on Kardashian West to reconsider the name was the mayor of the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto.

In a letter that he also shared on social media, the mayor, Daisaku Kadokawa, had said, "Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors' tireless endeavours and studies and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with loving care. Also it is a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolises the sense of beauty, spirits and values of Japanese."

