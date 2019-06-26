You are here:

Kim Kardashian West called out for cultural appropriation over her new shapewear line, Kimono

FP Staff

Jun 26, 2019 14:29:02 IST

A new fashion line, launched by fashion influencer Kim Kardashian West, has received widespread criticism on social media. Called 'Kimono Solutionwear', Kim's latest business venture deals with shapewear for women. However, multiple Twitter users raised an objection to the name, which alludes to a Japanese traditional garment.

Kimonos are Japanese formal robes but Kim K's new collection is clearly a play on her own name. The tweets thus call out the celebrity for cultural appropriation.

There were several online users who also noted that though Kimono may be a good option since it also consisted the word 'Kim' in it, it still did not justify why Kim would name the shapewear line after a cultural apparel.

Check out how users reacted to Kim Kardashian's Kimono shapewear line:

