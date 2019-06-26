Kim Kardashian West called out for cultural appropriation over her new shapewear line, Kimono

A new fashion line, launched by fashion influencer Kim Kardashian West, has received widespread criticism on social media. Called 'Kimono Solutionwear', Kim's latest business venture deals with shapewear for women. However, multiple Twitter users raised an objection to the name, which alludes to a Japanese traditional garment.

Kimonos are Japanese formal robes but Kim K's new collection is clearly a play on her own name. The tweets thus call out the celebrity for cultural appropriation.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

There were several online users who also noted that though Kimono may be a good option since it also consisted the word 'Kim' in it, it still did not justify why Kim would name the shapewear line after a cultural apparel.

Check out how users reacted to Kim Kardashian's Kimono shapewear line:

Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress, kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Basically, what you’re doing is creating a line of underwear and calling them, ‘traditional Japanese garments’. Is that what you’re aiming for? — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Or, are you intentionally taking a Japanese word of specific and extreme cultural significance, stripping away its meaning, and appropriating it for your brand? I do hope not, but intentional or otherwise, that will be the result. That’s why many Japanese are crying foul. — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019

Naming your product/startup with Japanese words might seem hip and all, but it really sucks for us when our culture is diluted by names of brands that don't have anything to do with what the word actually represents.

And better yet, trademarking it? F NO.https://t.co/8pFaEGdXI2 — Yuka Ohishi (@0oyukao0) June 25, 2019

why’s it called kimono if that’s a completely different style of clothing. I get that you’re incorporating your name but kimono is the name of a traditional (and cultural) japanese robe. — glori (@needybratz) June 25, 2019

Kimono? ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Could’ve gone so many ways, e.g:

KIMOTION (Kim + Motion) A play on commotion (a disturbance), motion = movement;

KIMETIC (Kim + Kinetic), physics, energy an object has due to its motion;

Anything relating to MOVEMENT bc shapewear can often be restricting. — Esther Cook (@mumofsoulnwhim) June 25, 2019

One is KIMONO. One is Kim shamelessly selling a line of shapewear. Which y’all don’t need. #kimono pic.twitter.com/RC3vuA4dd1 — Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) June 25, 2019

This is #kimono I wore to my wedding. I'd like Kim to imagine how she'd feel if someone treated her wedding, prom or baptism dresses as lingerie.

"Kimono" are not just clothes but are a symbol that evokes precious memories and important life events. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/gD2KrTzsLR — Misako Oi (@misakohi) June 26, 2019

Me wearing A #KIMONO with hakama for my graduation Very sad to hear @kimkardashian has trademarked “Kimono” for her new underwear line #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/ET5iVojTYa — Emi草野絵美 (@emikusano) June 26, 2019

Why did you call YOUR BRAND “kimono”? This is cultural appropriation. I'm japanese. I'm disappointed in you. — 正気を失ったはと・しばらヒー (@810ibara) June 26, 2019

Absolutely tasteless and awful. You have ZERO respect to the Japanese culture, do you. What's wrong with you. I'm from Japan. For us, Kimono represents the beauty & elegance of the country's tradition. Your spandex underwear brand has nothing to do with it. I'm offended. — TrinityNYC (@TrinityNYC) June 25, 2019

Nope. Don’t call this Kimono (even if it is a play on your name). Cultural appropriation for financial benefit is very icky — especially here. Goodbye. https://t.co/BznhjmMVyY — Philiana Ng (@insidethetube) June 26, 2019

So many words in the world and you had to pick kimono. https://t.co/uhWNc5nJWm — Melissa Hung (@fluffysharp) June 25, 2019

