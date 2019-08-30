Kim Kardashian reveals probable track list for Kanye West's upcoming album ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West's new project has been teased on Kim Kardashian's social media handle on Thursday. With a simple image of a yellow notepad and a black ink title of 'Jesus Is King', the image depicts 12 song titles.

Though Kim had teased 'Yandhi' in 2018, and stated that it was scheduled for release on Black Friday, nothing came off it later.

One of the titles on the pad, 'Water', was first performed by West at his Sunday Service performance at Coachella this year.

The image also depicts a Bible, opened to Psalms, and yet another pad, with written verses from the Holy Book.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post



View this post on Instagram 🙏🏼 9.27.19 🙏🏼 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kanye was also the first guest at David Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, that started streaming on the platform on 31 May. During the hour-long conversation, Kanye spoke about an array of topics, that included his rivalry with Drake, supporting Donald Trump, and mental health issues.

West has been quite vocal about his support of US President Donald Trump, and in Letterman's talk show, the rapper claimed “liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!” When Letterman cross-questioned him about whether he had voted for Trump during the 2016 American presidential elections, he admitted that he had never exercised his voting rights.

He also opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder. Describing it as a "sprained brain," he told Letterman, "I can just tell you what I'm feeling at the time, and I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I'm ramping up. It is a health issue. This — it's like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you're not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse."

Without mentioning Drake, Kanye said that he had a "little beef" with his fellow-rapper last year, quoting the lyrics of 'Crew Love.' Talking about Jay-Z, Kanye said that both he and Jay-Z are self-centred, which helps them create rap.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 17:00:59 IST