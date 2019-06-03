Kanye West talks about Drake, Donald Trump and battling mental health issues in David Letterman's Netflix show

Kanye West was the first guest at David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that started streaming on the platform on 31 May. During the hour-long conversation, Kanye spoke about an array of topics, that included his rivalry with Drake, supporting Donald Trump and mental health issues.

West has been quite vocal about his support of Trump, and in Letterman's talk show, the rapper claimed that “liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!” When Letterman cross-questioned him about whether he had voted for Trump during the 2016 American presidential elections, he admitted that he had never exercised his voting rights.

He also opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder. Describing it as a "sprained brain," he told Letterman, "I can just tell you what I'm feeling at the time, and I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I'm ramping up. It is a health issue. This — it's like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you're not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse."

Without mentioning Drake, Kanye said that he had a "little beef" with his fellow-rapper last year, quoting the lyrics of 'Crew Love.' Talking about Jay-Z, Kanye said that both he and Jay-Z are self-centred, which helps them create rap.

“We’re rappers. You’re self-centered. That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story.”

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 17:43:00 IST

