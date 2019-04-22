Kanye West unveils new spiritual-themed track Water during his Coachella performance

On Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Easter morning (21 April), rapper Kanye West brought his Sunday Service performance to the audience.

The rapper, popularly known as Yeezy, took this opportunity to unveil his new track titled 'Water', featuring lyrics such as “Might not be as perfect as Christ, but we’re made up of 90 percent water.” Although its unclear, fans are anticipating the spiritual-themed song to appear on Kanye’s upcoming and delayed album Yandhi.

The performance saw thousands of fans queue up since 6 am. It took place in Indo, Calif and was live streamed on YouTube. The whole set was filmed and broadcasted through what seemed like a small fish-eye peephole.

Kanye previews new song called “Water” 🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QfsCtJ0bc9 — jay (@jescutler) April 21, 2019

West, dressed in oversized purple sweatpants and sweatshirts coupled with purple hair, performed with his regular collaborators, including Chance The Rapper, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and DMX. West kick started with a mix of 'Ultralight Beam'/'Ultralight Prayer' with a mix of gospel song 'How Excellent' before delivering the gospel-inspired renditions of hits including 'Power', 'Otis' and 'Fade'. Teyana Taylor performed her K.T.S.E. track 'Never Would Have Made It' while Chance the Rapper delivered his verse on Ultralight Beam. Towards the end DMX’s powerful speech to the crowd brought West to tears.

The Easter Sunday performance of the rapper was attended by his and family, including his wife Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West, along with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. His friends 2 Chainz and La La Anthony were also present.

