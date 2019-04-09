You are here:

Killing Eve renewed for season 3; Suzanne Heathcote to take over as new showrunner

FP Staff

Apr 09, 2019 17:25:36 IST

Killing Eve has been picked up for a third season with a new showrunner, reports Variety. Suzanne Heathcote will helm the third season of the critically-acclaimed series, taking over from Emerald Fennell, as announced by Sarah Barnett, president of entertainment networks for AMC.

A Still from Killing Eve/Image from Twitter.

The news comes just one day after the premiere of the show’s highly-anticipated second season. The first season aired on BBC America, while Season 2 is being simulcast on both BBC America and AMC.

"We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks,” said Barnett in a statement. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence — we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

Based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve features actors Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw. It revolves around Eve (Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Comer) in this story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act.

News of Killing Eve’s renewal shortly after the series earned 15 BAFTA TV Award nominations, including Leading Actress nominations for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Supporting Actress nomination for Fiona Shaw and Supporting Actor nomination for Kim Bodnia.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

