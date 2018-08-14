Netflix releases first look of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with Kiernan Shipka as the teenage witch

The first photos from Netflix's reimagination of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, have been released by the streaming giant. Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka makes her debut as Sabrina Spellman and is seen undergoing dark Baptism in one of the two official photos released.

The Netflix show is a coming-of-age story about the original adventures of Sabrina coloured with dark powers, witchcraft and occult. A distinct sense of foreboding grips the first look photos, hinting at the sinister tone of the new show.

The second photo has Richard Coyle performing the Baptism as Father Blackwood with Lucy Davis' Hilda Spellman, Mirando Otto's Zelda Spellman and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle's as The Weird Sisters watching.

The adaptation centers around the teenage witch's struggle to come to terms with her identity which gets complicated because of her half-witch, half-mortal status. Shipka's Sabrina will therefore protect herself and her family from the dangers of the evil forces which pose a threat to the real world of humans.

The series is helmed by Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also executive produces the show which again, is an enigmatic reimagination of the classic American comic book Archie.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 10:02 AM