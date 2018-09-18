Did Sonakshi Sinha ever have a crush on a co-star? Has Jimmy Shergill ever wanted to quit a movie midway during the shoot? Watch this episode of It’s a Wrap with host Parul Sharma to find out!
Watch Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu battle it out with Vicky Kaushal and Firstpost's Parul Sharma in this madcap episode of It's a Wrap!
From FAQs to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil S Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pihu Sand talk about everything under the sun with Parul Sharma on Firstpost's It's a Wrap
Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar undertake a road trip, but without Irrfan Khan — but do they have as much fun? Find out on this episode of It's a Wrap!
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy give lessons to Parul Sharma on being a good citizen, in this most madcap episode of It's A Wrap
Ahead of the release of the film Soorma, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh engage in a conversation with Parul Sharma on It's a Wrap.
Swara Bhasker has no qualms about being the way she is. Catch the actor in a conversation with host Parul Sharma on this fun episode of It’s A Wrap.
Groove with Guru! Watch Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa in a candid chat with host Parul Sharma on the latest episode of It’s A Wrap.
Watch Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane undergo couple counselling among other things, as they get candid with host Parul Sharma on the latest episode of It's A Wrap.