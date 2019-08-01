Khandaani Shafakhana, Hobbs & Shaw, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Jackpot, Rakshasudu: Know Your Releases

This week, the theatres are not flooded with a bevy of releases. Instead, we are presented with one Bollywood film — Khandaani Shafakhana, two Hollywood films — Hobbs & Shaw and Dora and the Lost City of Gold, one Tamil movie — Jackpot, and one Telugu film to choose from. Among the films released last week, Judgementall Hai Kya and Dear Comrade are performing well at the box office, and may affect the collections of the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer.

Here is a look at all the films releasing this Friday.

Khandaani Shafakhana

What's it about: The protagonist, Baby Bedi, inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. Though initially confused about how to run the clinic, Baby takes it upon herself to spread the word about her uncle's methods of treatment, and also to remove the stigma around talking about sex.

Who's in it: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Priyanshu Jora, Badshah and Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Why it may work: Shilpi Dasgupta's directorial addresses the taboo surrounding sex clinics, a topic that has not been explored in mainstream Hindi films before. Moreover, rapper Badshah will also make his acting debut with the film.

Hobbs & Shaw

What's it about: Sworn enemies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw join forces when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton steals a bio-threat that could potentially alter the face of the world.

Who's in it: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Cliff Curtis and Helen Mirren

Why it may work: Hobbs & Shaw is a spin-off of one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood, currently ranking as the 10th highest-grossing film series of all time. Ever since its trailer launch, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the newest instalment in the franchise.

Dora and the Lost City

What's it about: Dora, now a teenager, sticks out like a sore thumb when she is enrolled in a city high school. However, things soon become worse for her when her parents are kidnapped. Accompanied by her motley group of friends, Dora resolves to save her parents and uncover the mystery of a lost Inca civilization.

Who's in it: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Michael Peña and Eva Longoria

Why it may work: Despite receiving underwhelming reviews from critics, the film might successfully tap on audience nostalgia, introducing them to a grown-up Dora with grown-up problems.

Jackpot

What's it about: Revathi and Jyothika have teamed up together for the first time in the caper-comedy Jackpot. The trailer saw them in different avatars, from cops to doctors to even prison-mates in a cell.

Who's in it: Jyothika, Revathi, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Jagan, Anandaraj, Rajendran

Why it may work: Both Revathi and Jyothika are two of the most celebrated actresses in Tamil films. The protagonists seem to be con artists, and from the look of the trailer, it seems like a fun film.

Rakshasudu

What's it about: The story follows Arun, a man who gives up on his dream of becoming a filmmaker to become a police officer, after the death of her father. His mission is to hunt down a psychopath murderer.

Who's in it: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran, Saravanan, Vinod Sagar, Ammu Abhirami

Why it may work: Rakshasudu is the Telugu remake of Vishnu Vishal's Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan. Although the film has been made in Tamil. It would be exciting to see how director Rakesh has handled the plot in the Telugu version.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 14:06:40 IST