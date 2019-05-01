Jackpot first look: Jyothika and Revathi play cops in Suriya's Tamil comedy entertainer

South Indian actor Suriya has unveiled the first look of Jyothika and Revathi’s upcoming comedy Jackpot. The poster features the duo in cop uniforms getting ready to take down the notorious criminals in town. Apart from Jyothika and Revathi, the film will also star Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Jagan and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles.

Bankrolled under Suriya's banner 2D Entertainments, the comedy entertainer will be helmed by Gulebagavali director Kalyaan.

The principal shoot of the film began on 12 February. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the music, Anandakumar cranked the camera and Veera Samar joined the team as production designer.

The release date of Jackpot is yet to be announced.

After wrapping up her comedy entertainer, Jyothika will also start shooting for newcomer Frederick’s film soon, which will also be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The actress has already finished shooting for debutant filmmaker Raj’s emotional drama, in which she plays a government school teacher who works hard for the betterment of the education standards of her students. Sean Roldan of Joker fame is composing the music for Raj's film, which was predominantly shot on a Rs 50 lakh set.

On the other hand, Revathi is currently filming Azhiyatha Kolangal.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 15:14:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.