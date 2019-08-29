KGF: Chapter 2 — Shoot of film halted after interim court order alleging environmental damage

The shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 has been stopped after the team received an interim order by the second additional civil and JMFC court in Kolar Gold Fields, reports The Week. The much-anticipated sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 has been a cause of concern for the people in and around the areas in which the film is being shot.

As per the report, the initial lawsuit against the film was filed by a local resident N Srinivas, who alleged that the process of filming was leading to grave environmental damage. Srinivas complained against the set, and movements atop the Cyanide hills in Kolar Gold Fields in Kolar District.

The main issue against the shooting was that it was taking place over the now-disused gold mines. Cyanide Hills is the location where gold core extracts were dumped. Because of this, the location creates a surreal landscape, and attracts filmmakers and their crew from across India.

The well-loved Tamil song 'Manmatha Rasaa' from 2003 film Thiruda Thirudi was also filmed in this location.

The next hearing for the case will take place on 23 September.

The Week quotes an official spokesperson from the sets, who says, "The shooting is almost done and we had only one day left to finish the shooting. The complaint was related to one area, and hence production is not affected."

KGF: Chapter 1 was reportedly one of the costliest films produced by the Kannada film industry. It also garnered big numbers at the box office.

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, it was revealed that the actor will bring the character of Adheera to life on screen in the sequel. Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Just like the first film, KGF: Chapter 2 will be made in Kannada, and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

