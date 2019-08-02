KGF: Chapter 2 — Yash says Sanjay Dutt's 'physical appearance, image, legacy' adds value to Adheera

The buzz around KGF: Chapter 2 increased considerably after it was revealed that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the role of Adheera in the film. Lead actor Yash, who plays Rocky, recently opened up about sharing screen space with Dutt.

Yash reveals that when filmmaker Prashanth Neel narrated the character of Adheera, he had stated that such a role would require an actor of Sanjay's caliber. Yash reiterates that Dutt was a possibility right at the beginning, even before branching out into Hindi or KGF: Chapter One becoming a successful franchise.

"When you have a good story, the other things fall into place on their own. The purity of such thought is always strong. Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF: Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value. That is what has happened in this case, and we are happy," Yash says, about working with the veteran actor.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's look in KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 1 performed very well and not just in its original Kannada version, but also in other languages it released in — which were Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film had faced Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office after its release and the Kannada film performed better than the sci-fi fantasy film. The film has been helmed by Prashanth Neel, and features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Archana Jois, Vasishta Simha, Malvika Avinash, and Ramchandra Raju were also a part of the ensemble cast.

KGF: Chapter 1 was also Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They are also scheduled to back and distribute the sequel to the film.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 12:34:33 IST