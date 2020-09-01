KGF actor Yash, wife Radhika Pandit reveal the name of their second child with an Instagram video

South actors Yash and Radhika Pandit shared that the name of their second child, Yatharv, means 'the one who completes us'.

KGF actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have revealed the name of their second child as Yatharv Yash. The couple took to Instagram and shared a video from the naming ceremony.

Yatharv means 'the one who completes us' according to the caption on the video. The name also uses their daughter Ayra's initials.

This announcement settles the ongoing debate regarding the child’s name. While fans had speculated that he had been named Ayush, another popular guess was Yash Junior, reports The Times of India.

Watch the video here



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on Aug 31, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT

A few days ago, Radhika had taken to her Instagram account to share a picture of her child and informed the fans that they will be unveiling his official name soon. Calling Yatharv her “morning dose of happiness”, the actress had said how many people were curious about his name. She had also clarified that the name was not Ayush.

The couple married in 2016 after dating for six years. They debuted together in the 2008 film Moggina Manasu and have worked in four films together after that. Yash and Radhika's first child, Arya, was born in December 2018. They had posted the first picture of Arya much later in 2019.

One of the most influential actors in the Kannada industry, Yash achieved massive success with Kollar Gold Fields (KGF). Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie collected over Rs 200 crore, despite clashing with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Following its widespread success, a sequel to KGF is underway.