You are here:

Kannada actors Yash, Radhika Pandit become parents to baby girl; celebrities congratulate couple

FP Staff

December 02, 2018 15:51:27 IST

Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child, a baby girl on the morning of 2 December. According to The Indian Express, Radhika gave birth at 6 am in a private hospital in Bengaluru. News18 writes that local media reports state both the mother and child are healthy.


View this post on Instagram

Big day... ❤ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

Celebrities took to social media to wish the couple.

Yash and Radhika had announced the news of the pregnancy in July on social media.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ohhh!!! We are three now #radhikapandit #nimmaRP A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

The couple married in 2016 after dating for six years. They debuted together in the 2008 film Moggina Manasu and have worked in four films together after that. Yash's upcoming film is KGF, short for Kolar Gold Fields, which releases in cinemas on 21 December.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 15:51 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , kannada cinema , kannada film industry , KGF , Radhika Pandit , rashmika mandanna , Southside , Yash

also see

#MeToo: What Kannada film industry's prurient bullying of Sruthi Hariharan, Sanjjanaa reveals

#MeToo: What Kannada film industry's prurient bullying of Sruthi Hariharan, Sanjjanaa reveals

Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh passes away: Condolences, tributes pour in from celebrities on Twitter

Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh passes away: Condolences, tributes pour in from celebrities on Twitter

Nadigar Sangam secretary Vishal accused of promoting drinking in Ayogya poster by PMK founder S Ramadoss

Nadigar Sangam secretary Vishal accused of promoting drinking in Ayogya poster by PMK founder S Ramadoss