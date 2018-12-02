Kannada actors Yash, Radhika Pandit become parents to baby girl; celebrities congratulate couple

Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child, a baby girl on the morning of 2 December. According to The Indian Express, Radhika gave birth at 6 am in a private hospital in Bengaluru. News18 writes that local media reports state both the mother and child are healthy.

Celebrities took to social media to wish the couple.

@NimmaYash sir @RadhikaPandit7 ma’am..I am so so happy for two of you.. congratulations .. may the god bless the little one with all the love and happiness..and the two of you with the best health and happiness..❤️❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 2, 2018

Congratulations to the new parents Radhika and ⁦@NimmaYash⁩ !!!Your little girl is going to be the most amazing and gorgeous part of your lives!God bless you!! pic.twitter.com/2E1XiMfNOm — Priya Radhakrishnan (@iampriya06) December 2, 2018

Yash and Radhika had announced the news of the pregnancy in July on social media.

View this post on Instagram Ohhh!!! We are three now #radhikapandit #nimmaRP A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

The couple married in 2016 after dating for six years. They debuted together in the 2008 film Moggina Manasu and have worked in four films together after that. Yash's upcoming film is KGF, short for Kolar Gold Fields, which releases in cinemas on 21 December.

