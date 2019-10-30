Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit become parents for the second time, to a baby boy

South actors Yash and Radhika Pandit have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple is already parents to Arya, who they welcomed ten months ago in December.

While the news of her pregnancy was not publicised much, it was only recently that Radhika shared some pictures from her baby shower. The pictures feature her and daughter Arya draped in colourful outfits, posing for the special occasion.

As per Filmibeat, the couple doesn't plan on sharing pictures of the baby boy just yet and will reportedly wait for a few months like they did with Arya.

As soon as the news of their second child made its way to the Internet, congratulations are in order for the couple. However an official announcement from Yash and his family is expected to be made soon.

The couple married in 2016 after dating for six years. They debuted together in the 2008 film Moggina Manasu and have worked in four films together after that.

One of the most influential actors in the Kannada industry, Yash achieved massive success with Kollar Gold Fields (KGF). Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie collected over Rs 200 crore, despite clashing with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Following its widespread success, a sequel to KGF is underway.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 12:28:35 IST