After RRR, Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 became the second Indian film of 2022 to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office.

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The pan-India action thriller is surpassing the business of all Bollywood biggies and is expected to be one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

While the Prashanth Neel directorial has created and shattered many records, we have shortlisted 5 of them to prove its box office mettle. So, let's take a look...

Biggest opener in Hindi belts

The Hindi version of KGF 2 collected Rs 53.95 crore on its first day and turned out to be the biggest opener in Hindi belts beating Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War and Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan.

Highest opening weekend in Hindi belts

With the humongous collections of Rs 193.99 crore its extended weekend of four days, the film crushed Salman Khan's Sultan and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) to emerge as the highest opening weekend grosser in Hindi belts.

Highest opening day in Kerala

The Malayalam version of KGF 2, which was distributed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kerala, earned Rs 7.28 crore on its first day and surpassed Mohanlal’s Odiyan and Mammootty’s Bheeshmaparvam to become the biggest opener in the state.

Biggest opener in Karnataka

In the home state, KGF 2 earned Rs 28 crore on its first day and became the highest opener in Karnataka beating the likes of Puneeth Rajkumar's James, Jr NTR- Ram Charan's RRR and Prabhas-Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Highest-grossing Kannada film

The film crushed the record of its prequel and turned out to be the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time with the worldwide collections of Rs 552 crore and counting.

