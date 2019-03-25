You are here:

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's period war drama crosses Rs 75 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Mar 25, 2019 12:46:42 IST

Akshay Kumar's historical war drama Kesari, after crossing the Rs 50 crore mark on 23 March, has surpassed the Rs 75 crore benchmark in its extended first weekend run. On Sunday, Kesari crossed its opening day earnings (Rs 21.06 crore) and minted Rs 21.51 crore, pushing its total to Rs 78.07 crore. The film has become the highest grossing film in its opening weekend this year.

A still from Kesari. Twitter

Upon release, Kesari became the highest opener of 2019. It also is Kumar's second biggest opener after Gold (Rs 25.25 crore). Kesari has outperformed Gully BoyTotal Dhamaal and even Captain Marvel in terms of opening day earnings.

Despite a strong word-of-mouth, trade analysts have pointed out that the film did not perform up to its potential, probably owing to the ongoing Indian Premier League, which may have curtailed the weekend earnings.

