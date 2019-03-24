Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar's period war drama surpasses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 3

Akshay Kumar's war-drama Kesari has successfully milked the extended weekend and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Saturday, 23 March, by adding another Rs 18.75 crore to its earnings. The film, which has collected Rs 56.51 crore in three days, is expected to mint over Rs 80 crore during the weekend.

Upon release, Kesari became the highest opener of 2019 with Rs 21.50 crore. The film is also Kumar's second biggest opener after Gold (Rs 25.25 crore). Kesari has outperformed Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and even Captain Marvel in terms of opening day earnings.

Trade analysts note that while the film's collections marginally dipped on Friday, there was an upward growth on Saturday which will continue on Sunday as well.

#Kesari shows an upward trend on Day 3 [Sat]... Metros pick up, mass circuits good... Big Day 4 [Sun] on the cards... Eyes ₹ 80 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 56.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar and Sunil Khetarpal, Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most valiant clashes in Indian history where a troop of 21 soldiers courageously fought an army of approximately 10,000 Afghan invaders. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bharadwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles.

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 12:48:23 IST