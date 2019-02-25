You are here:

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn's adventure comedy crosses Rs 60 cr on Day 3

Ajay Devgn's potboiler Total Dhamaal crossed Rs 60 crore on its third day at the box office. The Indra Kumar directorial which has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, raked in Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday.

The film's three-day box office gross now stands at Rs 62.40 crore.

#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past ₹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Below is a detailed look at the film's day-wise growth:

#TotalDhamaal day-wise growth... Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 23.64% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 25% Well begun is half done... #TotalDhamaal passes preliminary test [weekend] with distinction marks... Day 4 [Mon] is a litmus test... Needs to maintain the rhythm to emerge a Hit. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", its box office numbers tell a different story. A positive word of mouth is also working in the film's favour, according to trade anaysts.

Total Dhamaal is the second film in the Dhamaal franchise, and brings together Dixit and Kapoor after a long gap.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 12:09:11 IST